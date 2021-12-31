 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

College Football Playoff Game Thread: No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Georgia

New, 3 comments

The time is now.

By Von Lozon
NCAA Football: Big Ten Football Championship-Iowa vs Michigan Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Well, the wait is finally over.

It’s been nearly a month since Michigan played its last game against Iowa in the Big Ten Championship. That game presented a shot at the College Football Playoff. The Orange Bowl tonight against Georgia presents a shot at the National Championship, something this team is worked day in and day out for since the end of a dreadful 2-4 2020 campaign.

We are almost at game time, so let’s get to the facts of the game.

Game Info

Teams: No. 2 Michigan Wolverines vs. No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs

Date: Friday, Dec. 31, 2021

Location: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Fl.

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

Television: ESPN

Radio: Michigan/IMG Sports Network (to listen online, click here)

Spread: Georgia -7.5; O/U: 45

Today’s question: Will Michigan be able to run against a fierce defensive line like Georgia’s? Defensive tackle Jordan Davis is among the best interior defensive linemen in the country, and will without question be a major challenge for Michigan’s offensive line. If the Wolverines can create gaps for Hassan Haskins, Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards to run through, Michigan should have a chance to win this game.

As always, feel free to comment along with us as the Orange Bowl plays out live. Enjoy the game, and Go Blue!

Next Up In Michigan Football

Loading comments...