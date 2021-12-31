College Football Playoff Game Thread: No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Georgia

Well, the wait is finally over.

It’s been nearly a month since Michigan played its last game against Iowa in the Big Ten Championship. That game presented a shot at the College Football Playoff. The Orange Bowl tonight against Georgia presents a shot at the National Championship, something this team is worked day in and day out for since the end of a dreadful 2-4 2020 campaign.

We are almost at game time, so let’s get to the facts of the game.

Game Info

Teams: No. 2 Michigan Wolverines vs. No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs

Date: Friday, Dec. 31, 2021

Location: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Fl.

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

Television: ESPN

Radio: Michigan/IMG Sports Network (to listen online, click here)

Spread: Georgia -7.5; O/U: 45

Today’s question: Will Michigan be able to run against a fierce defensive line like Georgia’s? Defensive tackle Jordan Davis is among the best interior defensive linemen in the country, and will without question be a major challenge for Michigan’s offensive line. If the Wolverines can create gaps for Hassan Haskins, Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards to run through, Michigan should have a chance to win this game.

As always, feel free to comment along with us as the Orange Bowl plays out live. Enjoy the game, and Go Blue!