Big Ten Championship Open Thread: Michigan Wolverines vs. Iowa Hawkeyes

Alright, everybody. We are almost there. Just a few hours left until the Michigan Wolverines and Iowa Hawkeyes do battle in Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship.
For Michigan, everything is on the line — its first Big Ten title in 17 years, its first spot ever in the College Football Playoff, and a chance for its first National Championship since 1997.
For Iowa, it can channel its inner Purdue Boilermakers and play spoiler. The Hawkeyes don’t have a chance of reaching the CFP this season with two losses already, but ending a season with a championship is an accomplishment that any team would want.
Game Info
Teams: No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 13 Iowa Hawkeyes
Date: Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021
Location: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.
Kickoff: 8 p.m. EST
Television: FOX
Radio: Michigan/IMG Sports Network (to listen online, click here)
Spread: Michigan -11; O/U:
Today’s question: Will Jim Harbaugh and company be able to seal the deal and win Michigan’s first Big Ten Championship since 2004?
Comment along with us as the game plays out! Enjoy!
