Big Ten Championship Open Thread: Michigan Wolverines vs. Iowa Hawkeyes

Michigan vs. Iowa for the Big Ten title.

By Von Lozon
Iowa v Michigan Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Alright, everybody. We are almost there. Just a few hours left until the Michigan Wolverines and Iowa Hawkeyes do battle in Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship.

For Michigan, everything is on the line — its first Big Ten title in 17 years, its first spot ever in the College Football Playoff, and a chance for its first National Championship since 1997.

For Iowa, it can channel its inner Purdue Boilermakers and play spoiler. The Hawkeyes don’t have a chance of reaching the CFP this season with two losses already, but ending a season with a championship is an accomplishment that any team would want.

Game Info

Teams: No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 13 Iowa Hawkeyes

Date: Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.

Kickoff: 8 p.m. EST

Television: FOX

Radio: Michigan/IMG Sports Network (to listen online, click here)

Spread: Michigan -11; O/U:

Today’s question: Will Jim Harbaugh and company be able to seal the deal and win Michigan’s first Big Ten Championship since 2004?

Comment along with us as the game plays out! Enjoy!

