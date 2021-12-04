Social media reactions from Michigan's Big Ten Championship beatdown over Iowa

Michigan beat Iowa in a very convincing manner to win the Big Ten Championship. A thoroughly dominating 42-3 win.

Here are social media reactions from the win.

Iowa QB Spencer Petras didn't do so well against Michigan's defense

Spencer Petras couldn’t win the Dr. Pepper halftime toss — Austin Keeney (@Austin_Keeney) December 5, 2021

McNamara played well down the stretch

Cade McNamara might not be the flashiest QB, but he makes some high-level throws. Just made one. Impressive. #B1GFCG — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 5, 2021

Michigan's special teams is special

Another punt block for @CorneliusNation. Rarely do you see an opponent "out-special teams" Iowa. @JayHarbaugh's unit is doing it tonight — Sam Webb (@SamWebb77) December 5, 2021

Fancy colors

That Donovan Edwards HB pass TD was magnifico

Hutch is hyped

GATORADEEE

Jim Harbaugh has won his first career FBS conference title 〽️@UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/hlumr28gbb — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) December 5, 2021

Mr. Eisen is happy

This is amazing.



I have never been prouder.



Thanks @UMichFootball players and coaches, champions of the Big Ten.



Thanks @CoachJim4UM



What a thrill!



Lets go start spending this house money on New Year’s Eve. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) December 5, 2021

Congrats, Jim. You're going to the playoffs

Michigan's final ranking will be announced on Sunday. The Wolverines are currently ranked No. 2 and will be playing in the College Football Playoff -- it remains to be seen whether it'll be the Orange Bowl or the Cotton Bowl.