Social media reactions from Michigan's Big Ten Championship beatdown over Iowa

Michigan beat Iowa in a very convincing manner to win the Big Ten Championship. A thoroughly dominating 42-3 win.
Here are social media reactions from the win.
Iowa QB Spencer Petras didn't do so well against Michigan's defense
Spencer Petras couldn’t win the Dr. Pepper halftime toss— Austin Keeney (@Austin_Keeney) December 5, 2021
McNamara played well down the stretch
Cade McNamara might not be the flashiest QB, but he makes some high-level throws. Just made one. Impressive. #B1GFCG— Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 5, 2021
Michigan's special teams is special
Another punt block for @CorneliusNation. Rarely do you see an opponent "out-special teams" Iowa. @JayHarbaugh's unit is doing it tonight— Sam Webb (@SamWebb77) December 5, 2021
Fancy colors
Champions. pic.twitter.com/earVoqnfcB— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) December 5, 2021
That Donovan Edwards HB pass TD was magnifico
December 5, 2021
Hutch is hyped
They’re gonna believe after this one. @aidanhutch97 x @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/DRv0kpsDIy— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) December 5, 2021
GATORADEEE
Jim Harbaugh has won his first career FBS conference title 〽️@UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/hlumr28gbb— PFF College Football (@PFF_College) December 5, 2021
Mr. Eisen is happy
This is amazing.— Rich Eisen (@richeisen) December 5, 2021
I have never been prouder.
Thanks @UMichFootball players and coaches, champions of the Big Ten.
Thanks @CoachJim4UM
What a thrill!
Lets go start spending this house money on New Year’s Eve.
Congrats, Jim. You're going to the playoffs
You earned it, Jim. pic.twitter.com/FpFsskXdXd— Trevor Woods (@WoodsFootball) December 5, 2021
Michigan's final ranking will be announced on Sunday. The Wolverines are currently ranked No. 2 and will be playing in the College Football Playoff -- it remains to be seen whether it'll be the Orange Bowl or the Cotton Bowl.
Loading comments...