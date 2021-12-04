 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Social media reactions from Michigan's Big Ten Championship beatdown over Iowa

It's great to be a Michigan Wolverine these days

By Trevor Woods
NCAA Football: Big Ten Football Championship-Iowa vs Michigan Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan beat Iowa in a very convincing manner to win the Big Ten Championship. A thoroughly dominating 42-3 win.

Here are social media reactions from the win.

Iowa QB Spencer Petras didn't do so well against Michigan's defense

McNamara played well down the stretch

Michigan's special teams is special

Fancy colors

That Donovan Edwards HB pass TD was magnifico

Hutch is hyped

GATORADEEE

Mr. Eisen is happy

Congrats, Jim. You're going to the playoffs

Michigan's final ranking will be announced on Sunday. The Wolverines are currently ranked No. 2 and will be playing in the College Football Playoff -- it remains to be seen whether it'll be the Orange Bowl or the Cotton Bowl.

