Handing out game balls for Michigan’s Big Ten Championship victory over Iowa

They did it. They actually did it. And the morning after, it still feels sooooo sweet.

The Michigan Wolverines took down the Iowa Hawkeyes 42-3 in the Big Ten Championship game, Michigan’s first since 2004 and the first ever for Jim Harbaugh as head coach.

Theres plenty of praise to be dished out. So let’s get right to the players who earned game balls from Saturday’s performance.

It all begins and ends with Aidan Hutchinson. The Michigan native had a large billing to live up to coming to the University of Michigan, but he has been incredible from day one and was fantastic last night. He had Michigan’s only sack on the night — adding to his program-record 14 in a single season — and was constantly in the face of the Iowa quarterbacks. He has been a pivotal part of this team the last four years and was crucial to winning the Big Ten Championship. If it weren’t for Hutch, I’m not sure where this team would be.

A game ball is also deserved for true freshman running Donovan Edwards. He only had three carries for one yard in the game, but did have a few catches for 20 yards and this 75-yard touchdown pass to Roman Wilson.

@UMichFootball IS NOT HOLDING BACK IN THIS ONE! pic.twitter.com/yuDng571yK — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 5, 2021

It seemed like a momentum-changer at the time and that Iowa wouldn’t be able to keep up. That ended up being true.

Finally, let’s hand a game ball to head coach Jim Harbaugh. He’s taken so much crap from the national media, some local media members, alumni and even former players. Some of it was warranted, but a lot of it wasn’t. But the way Harbaugh attacked this season after taking a pay cut last offseason was truly remarkable. He knew what he had to do to change the trajectory of the program, and he did just that. Major kudos to Harbaugh for everything he’s done this calendar year to get to where they’ve gotten up to this point.