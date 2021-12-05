We don’t use exclamation points much around here, but now is the time to use one — Michigan are Big Ten Champs and headed to the College Football Playoff!

A 42-3 win over Iowa in the Big Ten Championship, a memorable season with things that have shaped the meddle of the Wolverines. Adversity, resilience, perseverance, and renewed focus.

Here’s post-game reaction for you to digest in the form of a podcast from yours truly. I break down the big plays from the Big Ten Championship Game, Cade McNamara’s performance, how great Michigan’s pass-rush was, the importance of Michigan’s revamped staff, and give head coach Jim Harbaugh the credit he so glaringly deserves.

Listen to the podcast below.

