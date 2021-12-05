Betting odds released for Michigan’s CFP semifinal matchup with Georgia

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines are headed to their first ever appearance in the College Football Playoff. In their way of a National Championship appearance are Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs.

Even though Michigan has all the momentum coming off the Big Ten Championship, and Georgia blowing its shot at the No. 1 seed after losing in the SEC Championship to Alabama, the Bulldogs still started off as the favorites. According to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, they are seven-point favorites over the Wolverines. The over/under started off at 43.5.

Additionally, the Wolverines are a half-point underdog in the first quarter and 3.5-point underdogs in the first half.

Michigan has done incredibly well against the spread this season but so has Georgia, which essentially stream rolled every team that stood in its way during the regular season. This should be a really great football game, so I wouldn’t be stunned to see this one come down to the wire.

What are your initial thoughts on the opening spread? Do you think Michigan will cover? Win outright? Let us know in the comments!