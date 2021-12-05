 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Kickoff time announced for Orange Bowl between Michigan, Georgia

The Wolverines and Bulldogs officially will meet for a primetime tilt.

By Von Lozon
NCAA FOOTBALL: DEC 30 Orange Bowl - Michigan v Florida State Photo by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jim Harbaugh and company punched their tickets to Miami for the Orange Bowl last night after a huge win against Iowa in the Big Ten Championship game in Indy. Now they must prepare for Kirby Smart’s Georgia team.

The Michigan Wolverines will have a lot of time to prepare, especially the day of, as their game with the Georgia Bulldogs is set for 7:30 p.m. on ESPN on New Year’s Eve, the Orange Bowl announced on Twitter Sunday afternoon.

The Bulldogs (12-1) finished the regular season undefeated, but dropped the SEC Championship game against Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide, who jumped to the No. 1 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings and will take on the No. 4 Cincinnati Bearcats in the Cotton Bowl at 3:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Personally, I would’ve preferred to have the earlier game so I can know heading into the New Year if I should expect another game out of Michigan. But it would also be pretty sweet to ring in 2022 with a Michigan victory and a trip back to Indianapolis for the National Championship.

