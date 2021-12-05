Michigan players discuss Aidan Hutchinson’s Heisman candidacy following Big Ten Championship

On Sunday afternoon, several members of the Big Ten Champion Michigan Wolverines met with the media to discuss their 42-3 victory over Iowa Saturday night. Unsurprisingly, several sang the praises of the Big Ten Championship MVP, Aidan Hutchinson.

The senior defensive end has had a monstrous end to the regular season and has garnered some Heisman trophy hype. Most notably, a “Hutch for Heisman” chant broke out as he was accepting his MVP trophy following the game Saturday.

Quarterback Cade McNamara had this to say about Hutchinson:

I think there’s no other college football player that can affect every single play like Aidan Hutchinson can. The amount of physicality that he brings, the level of intent, and just really will to make every single play is unmatched. He’s a huge part of our success. I think if the Heisman were to go to the best player in college football, it would be Aidan Hutchinson.

Hutchinson has rampaged through Big Ten offensive lines this season. He not only beat his dad’s sack record of 11.0, but is also now the Michigan single-season sack record holder with potential to expand on that in the next one or, hopefully, two games.

When asked about his own Heisman candidacy, Hutchinson had this to say:

I think I’ve shown a lot. We have a really good football team. You can’t really control what other people think and where other people put you at. I’ve done everything I can to put myself in the best position.

The Heisman will be awarded this Saturday, Dec. 11 at 8 p.m. on ESPN.