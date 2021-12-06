Michigan Director of Player Personnel headed to Washington, per reports

Michigan added a new Director of Player Personnel in April, Courtney Morgan — a former Michigan offensive lineman who returned to his alma mater after previously serving a Director of Player Personnel at Fresno State (2020) and San Jose State (2019).

Morgan’s return to Ann Arbor won’t be lasting long, though. Per 950 KJR’s Dave Mahler, Morgan is making a lateral move to become Washington’s Director of Player Personnel. The Wolverines’ E.J. Holland and Maize Blue Reviews’ Josh Henschke both confirmed Mahler’s reporting.

Morgan has ties to new Washington head coach Kalen Deboer — Deboer was Fresno State’s head coach when Morgan was their Director of Player Personnel in 2020. Morgan’s west coast roots are well documented, and that’s where he’ll call home once more.

We’ll have more on this as the story continues to develop — including who will be replacing Morgan and what it means for Michigan Football Recruiting.