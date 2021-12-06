Aidan Hutchinson named Heisman Trophy Award finalist

The awards circuit has already been kind to Michigan edge-rusher Aidan Hutchinson — being named Big Ten’s Defensive Player of the Year and Lineman of the Year last week. And now the #Hutch4Heisman campaign is about to gain even more steam.

Hutchinson was named one of four Heisman finalists.

Hutchinson ranks third nationally in sacks per contest (1.08 avg), has 58 tackles (15.5 for loss), two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Hutchinson’s 14 sacks is the most in a season in Michigan history.

The other three finalists are Alabama QB Bryce Young, Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud, and Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett.

During the Big Ten Championship post-game ceremonies, a game where Hutchinson had a sack and received Championship Game MVP honors, teammates chanted “Hutch for Heisman!”. Teammates doubled down at the post-game presser.

“I think there’s no other college football player that can affect every single play like Aidan Hutchinson can,” Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara said. “The amount of physicality that he brings, the level of intent, and just really will to make every single play is unmatched. He’s a huge part of our success. I think if the Heisman were to go to the best player in college football, it would be Aidan Hutchinson.”

The winner will be announced on Saturday night in New York City. Get your tuxedo ready, Hutch, you’re headed to Manhattan.

Various honors for Hutchinson so far