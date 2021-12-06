 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Social media reacts to Aidan Hutchinson being named Heisman finalist

Hutchinson will be one of four finalists in New York on Saturday with a shot at winning the Heisman.

By Trevor Woods
NCAA Football: Big Ten Football Championship-Iowa vs Michigan Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan edge-rusher Aidan Hutchinson is a Heisman Trophy Award finalist — the other finalists are Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett, Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud, and Alabama QB Bryce Young.

Hutchinson is Michigan’s first Heisman finalist since defensive back Jabrill Peppers was one back in 2016. Here are social media reactions from the news.

A Heisman finalist is the highest graded defensive player by Pro Football Focus

Heisman finalist, #1 overall pick?

MGoBlog with a good joke

Hutchinson has the support of Charles Woodson

Michigan QB coach Matt Weiss shares a great play and what kind of adjective Hutchinson exemplifies

Hutchinson’s play on the field has been astounding, as is his ability to lead.

One Heisman finalist sacking another

2 Big Ten players, not 3, is something that will be debated.

Yes, this stat is real

Best player in college football?

CBS Sports Ben Kercheval is feeling the news

Key Heisman finalist stats

An impressive and undeniable body of work

