Social media reacts to Aidan Hutchinson being named Heisman finalist

Michigan edge-rusher Aidan Hutchinson is a Heisman Trophy Award finalist — the other finalists are Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett, Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud, and Alabama QB Bryce Young.
Hutchinson is Michigan’s first Heisman finalist since defensive back Jabrill Peppers was one back in 2016. Here are social media reactions from the news.
A Heisman finalist is the highest graded defensive player by Pro Football Focus
Aidan Hutchinson: Heisman Trophy finalist— PFF College Football (@PFF_College) December 6, 2021
Highest-graded defender in 2021 (94.7) pic.twitter.com/IJT75sZLzt
Heisman finalist, #1 overall pick?
Well deserved honor for the best player in college football IMO. And looky here @Lions, they got it right by not out-thinking the room! Hope you took notes. https://t.co/FZJv5HLIGB— Sam Webb (@SamWebb77) December 7, 2021
MGoBlog with a good joke
Aidan Hutchinson alone in a room with three quarterbacks: What could possibly go wrong? https://t.co/EnVM6kfpQn— Seth M. Fisher (@Misopogon) December 6, 2021
Hutchinson has the support of Charles Woodson
.@aidanhutch97 a #heismanfinalist so you’re saying there’s a chance #Goblue— Charles Woodson (@CharlesWoodson) December 6, 2021
Michigan QB coach Matt Weiss shares a great play and what kind of adjective Hutchinson exemplifies
out·stand·ing (adjective) clearly much better than what is usual. #Hutch4Heisman https://t.co/mWdWnl7XvN pic.twitter.com/5rszj1R82C— Matt Weiss (@MattdblU) December 6, 2021
Hutchinson’s play on the field has been astounding, as is his ability to lead.
Aidan Hutchinson's leadership is on a level like Ray Lewis.— Trevor Woods (@WoodsFootball) December 6, 2021
The energy he has brought on the practice field, in the weight room... Michigan isn't where they are without Hutchinson. #Hutch4Heisman
One Heisman finalist sacking another
Just one #Heisman finalist sacking another :) #Hutch4Heisman #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/lcj05cKDQ0— Nicole Pinter (@nicole_pinter6) December 7, 2021
2 Big Ten players, not 3, is something that will be debated.
I feel like 3 Big Ten players deserved to be in New York for the Heisman. Walker was a revelation outside of one game (which wasn’t really his fault. He became a non factor because of the deficit). With that said, ecstatic for Aidan Hutchinson. He’s been that dude all year.— Chris Castellani (@Castellani2014) December 7, 2021
Yes, this stat is real
Aidan Hutchinson had more sacks this season (14.0) than Colorado, Vanderbilt, UConn, UMass or USF's entire teams did.— Zach Shaw (@_ZachShaw) December 6, 2021
Best player in college football?
No debate necessary, @aidanhutch97 is the Best Player in College Football right now, even better person and tremendous leader. #GoBlue https://t.co/r1TrekoPRI— Stephen Adegoke (@itsprime8) December 6, 2021
CBS Sports Ben Kercheval is feeling the news
AIDAN HUTCHINSON YES— Ben Kercheval (@BenKercheval) December 6, 2021
Key Heisman finalist stats
Aidan Hutchinson— bet365 US (@bet365_us) December 7, 2021
An impressive and undeniable body of work
"This kid is unreal!"#Hutch4Heisman pic.twitter.com/1BUjlEMMHM— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) December 7, 2021
