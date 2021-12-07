Blue By Ninety raising money for Brad Robbins’ ‘Pin Cancer Deep’ campaign

Brad Robbins is not only the punter for the University of Michigan football team, but he is also a great friend. For those of you who don’t follow him, over the 2021 season he has donated $25 for every punt he places inside the 20-yard line and an additional $25 for every punt he hits 50 yards or longer to the University of Michigan Health Rogel Cancer Center.

Before the season began, Robbins found out his family friend and former coach was diagnosed with liver cancer. After hearing the news, he knew immediately he wanted to do anything he could to help. After talking with a friend, he got the idea to try and raise some money for research.

Working through different ideas with Michigan’s Rogel Cancer Center, they came up with the perfect name for the fundraising campaign: “Pin Cancer Deep.” So far, Robbins has raised more than $4,000 on his own.

Myself and the rest of the Blue By Ninety team want to see this number grow, and we’re asking for your help.

We came up with a design for t-shirts, hoodies, sweaters and long sleeves in all different colors and sizes to sell on bluebyninetyshop.com, and all proceeds will be donated to the Pin Cancer Deep campaign. You can purchase a shirt or donate directly to the campaign at the links below.

https://bluebyninetyshop.com/collections/pin-cancer-deep

https://give.communityfunded.com/o/michigan-medicine/i/rogelcancercenter/s/brad-robbins-pin-cancer-deep-campaign

We have a goal to AT LEAST double Brad’s $4,000 in fundraising before Michigan kicks off the College Football Playoff semifinal matchup with the Georgia Bulldogs.

Whether you purchase a shirt, donate $1 or donate $100, every little bit helps and we would love for all of you to support this cause.

GO BLUE!