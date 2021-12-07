Jim Harbaugh named finalist for Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award

Michigan Football is in the College Football Playoff for the first time since its inception.

Michigan turned everything around in 2021 after a 2-4 season in 2020 — they beat Ohio State, they won the Big Ten Championship.

The No. 2 (12-1) Wolverines will be facing No. 3 Georgia in the Orange Bowl on New Year’s Eve, and a win there will get them to the National Championship.

Because of all the positive developments mentioned above, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has been named a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award.

The other finalists include:

Blake Anderson (Utah State)

Dave Aranda (Baylor)

Luke Fickell (Cincinnati)

Thomas Hammock (Northern Illinois)

Billy Napier (Louisiana)

Pat Narduzzi (Pitt)

Nick Saban (Alabama)

Kalani Sitake (BYU)

Kirby Smart (Georgia)

Jeff Traylor (UTSA)

Mel Tucker (Michigan State)

Kyle Whittingham (Utah)

Harbaugh is the first coach to ever take a team to the College Football Playoff and the NFL Playoffs (2011-13 with the San Francisco 49ers).

The winner will be announced on December 20, and the award presentation will be on January 8, in Indianapolis ahead of the National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10.