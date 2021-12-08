Broadcast team announced for Michigan-Georgia Orange Bowl

The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines are headed to the College Football Playoff to face the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs.

The broadcast will get underway at 7:30 p.m. ET on December 31 on ESPN. And now we know who will be in the booth for the Orange Bowl matchup at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

ESPN’s top pairing of Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will be in the booth, with Holly Rowe and Marty Smith reporting from the sideline.

On ESPN Radio Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III, and Quint Kessenich will be the crew.

The New Year’s Eve matchup has already been announced as a sellout, and the hype leading up to the Orange Bowl is bound to increase in the coming days.

Hard Rock Stadium will be rockin’ on New Year’s Eve



The Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl is officially SOLD OUT! pic.twitter.com/LNVSyeV5za — Capital One Orange Bowl (@OrangeBowl) December 7, 2021

Fowler recently said he felt Michigan should be ranked at No. 1 ahead of Alabama.

“I did favor Michigan. I watched in Atlanta, we were all there, and I thought, ‘How could anybody not pick Alabama at No. 1?’ But then I watched Michigan take care of business in the Big Ten,” Fowler said. “I thought about the 1-2 punch they provided down the stretch. For me, it was very close and Michigan’s performance against Ohio State, backed up against Iowa and Alabama having five games in the SEC decided by one score.”

We’ll see what Fowler’s evaluation of the Michigan team is after the final whistle sounds in the Orange Bowl — Michigan will either be moving on to the National Championship, or their season will end in sunny South Florida.