Michigan kicker Jake Moody wins Lou Groza Award

When your nickname is Money Moody, you better be an elite kicker — something Michigan kicker Jake Moody certainly is.

It was announced on Thursday night that Moody was the recipient of the Lou Groza Award — presented to the top collegiate place-kicker in the nation.

Michigan place-kicker Jake Moody takes the Lou Groza Award presented by the @OrangeBowl, giving the Wolverines its first winner!



Moody is just 16 points shy of tying Desmond Howard’s single-season points total record at Michigan with 138.

Moody has converted on all 56 of his extra point attempts, the 56 is a Michigan record. The Michigan kicker made 22-of-24 field goal attempts, which is the second most made attempts in program history. Further, Moody’s 16 field goals made over 30 yards is tied for best in the FBS.

Moody has his technique down, and has astounding levels of mental awareness and ability.“ It’s been the confidence, the preparation,” Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said back October. “Moody is just a straight, calm, cool, collected kind of guy.”

Moody’s cool, calm, collected ways were on full display in a win over Nebraska where Michigan needed him to make all of his attempts. In that 32-29 win over the Cornhuskers, Moody went 4-for-4. Michigan isn’t in the College Football Playoff without Jake Moody.