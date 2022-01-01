DE Taylor Upshaw announces return to U-M for fifth-year season

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines are expecting some attrition this offseason, but the first player since the Orange Bowl loss to announce his plans for the 2022 season is coming back to Ann Arbor for one final season, as defensive lineman Taylor Upshaw detailed his intentions to return for his fifth-year senior season.

Upshaw had a slow start to his career at Michigan. He redshirted his freshman year and played minimally his second year. He played a lot more in 2020 after Aidan Hutchinson went down with his season-ending injury and played very well, compiling 17 tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks and one quarterback hurry.

In 2021, he went back to his reserve role but continued to improve. In the backup role in 10 games, he racked up seven tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

With Hutchinson likely gone to the NFL after this season, Upshaw coming back is important for Mike Macdonald’s defense next year. He’s a veteran presence who has played consistently well during the playing time he’s had. He will be a key piece to Michigan’s defensive line in 2022.