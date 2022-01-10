Michigan punter Brad Robbins returning in 2022

Michigan punter Brad Robbins announced he’s returning for a sixth year in 2022.

Robbins averaged 46.3 yards per punt in 2021 and also excelled as a placeholder for ever-reliable Michigan kicker Jake Moody.

I would like to thank God, my family and my coaches for the opportunity to play football at The University of Michigan. My experience at this prestigious university has been a dream come true. I am thankful for the many learning experiences, challenges and opportunities I have faced as a Wolverine. I would also like to thank the entire support staff for everything they have done for me for the past five years.

Born and raised in the shadow of the Horseshoe in Columbus, Ohio, I have never felt more at home than being under the lights at The Big House.

The journey is not over. I am fortunate enough to have a 6th year of eligibility. I have been given the unbelievable opportunity to achieve a master’s degree while continuing to perfect my craft and prepare for the NFL. I look forward to continuing my journey as a Wolverine next year as we build upon the culture of brotherhood, teamwork, and success that we worked so hard to create.

SEE YOU IN THE BIG HOUSE

NEXT FALL!