After winning the Big Ten Championship and making it into the College Football Playoff, the 2021 Michigan Football team finished the season ranked third in the final AP Poll.

That third place finish is the highest ranking in the Harbaugh era, along with the highest AP ranking since 2003. This is the third Top Ten finish for the Wolverines since 2006.

Michigan finished the year as the highest ranked Big Ten team (1,361 points), with Ohio State ranking sixth (1,247), Michigan State ranking ninth (1,026) and Iowa finishing ranked 23rd (171).

Wisconsin (97), Minnesota (47) and Purdue (44) finished the year with points in the poll, but ranked outside the Top 25 to end the year.

Michigan opens the 2022 season with three non-conference games, as they are set to play Colorado State (9/3), Hawaii (9/10) and UConn (9/17) before kicking off Big Ten play with a matchup against Maryland (9/24).

While opponents are set for next season, kickoff times and broadcast details have yet to be announced.

For the full AP Top 25, Click Here.