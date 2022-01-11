It sure looks like incoming freshman Will Johnson will wear Charles Woodson’s No. 2

Any time a Michigan Wolverines’ wide receiver wears the No. 1, it’s typically deemed a pretty big deal. The same can go for the No. 2 for cornerbacks, as Michigan legend Sir Charles Woodson made that number famous during his time in Ann Arbor.

Freshman cornerback Will Johnson posted a video of his new locker on his Instagram story today, and it very clearly shows his No. 2 jersey that he will be rockin’, tentatively speaking at least.

In case you tried to click the link after the video disappears, Clayton Sayfie from The Wolverine posted a screenshot on his Twitter, which is below.

Looks like Will Johnson will wear No. 2 at Michigan. Any other Wolverine cornerbacks sport that number? @CharlesWoodson



This news is bound to rile up some of the hardcore fans who love traditions and uniform numbers and blah blah blah, but I personally think it’s awesome Johnson will be wearing the No. 2 uniform at the University of Michigan. He was the highest-ranked member and the leader, on and off the field, of the Wolverines’ incoming freshman class. Not to mention he is also a legacy player, as his father Deon also suited up for Michigan.

Johnson was one of my favorite recruits in this year’s cycle and I sure am excited to see him don the great No. 2, representing the university and a Michigan legend all in one.