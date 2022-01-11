It looks like Michigan tight end Luke Schoonmaker is headed back to Michigan for a fifth season this fall.

“Let’s run it back boys!,” Schoonmaker said in his pot on Instagram.

Schoonmaker displayed above average physicality as a run-blocker and in pass-protection in 2021 and started to find his groove as a pass-catcher as well. Schoonmaker hauled in 17 receptions for 165 yards with 3 touchdowns.

“Luke Schoonmaker is running so much better, so much faster,” head coach Jim Harbaugh said in August. “Catching the ball, blocking. He’s really elevated his game.”

Schoonmaker was TE2 behind TE1 Erick All, but with Michigan’s penchant for utilizing multiple tight ends, he should see plenty of action once again next season.

The decision to return is a wise one for Schoonmaker, who could see his draft stock rise if he continues to be a difference maker in the passing game and as a blocker.