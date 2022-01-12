 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Michigan football’s landing spots in way too early top 25 polls

The Wolverine will have a lot of hype surrounding them going into the 2022 season.

By Scotty_White
Football - NCAA - Michigan vs. Notre Dame Photo by Aaron Suozzi/Icon SMI/Icon Sport Media via Getty Images

The 2021 season has come to a close, and with that, the appearance of numerous way too early top 25 polls for 2022. After such a successful season for the Michigan Wolverines, everyone is eager to race into next season. While it is, like the poll says, way too early to be able to tell how good anyone will be, it’s fun to think ahead to when we’ll have college football back. Here’s where Michigan is landing in some of these polls:

Sports Illustrated: #7

247Sports: #13

Fox Sports: #5

On3: #6

Sporting News: #7

ESPN: #5

The only publication that has Michigan outside the top 10 is 247Sports, which put the Wolverines at No. 13.

The 2022 season is a long ways away, but I can’t really blame any of these publications for putting the Wolverines where they have them. With a mixture of returning players and a talented freshman class on the way in, Michigan should be a huge gilt competitive football team next year and have a good shot in the Big Ten.

