Michigan football’s landing spots in way too early top 25 polls

The 2021 season has come to a close, and with that, the appearance of numerous way too early top 25 polls for 2022. After such a successful season for the Michigan Wolverines, everyone is eager to race into next season. While it is, like the poll says, way too early to be able to tell how good anyone will be, it’s fun to think ahead to when we’ll have college football back. Here’s where Michigan is landing in some of these polls:

Sports Illustrated: #7

247Sports: #13

Fox Sports: #5

What do you think of @RJ_Young's way-too-early Top 25 for the 2022 season?



Read more on each team's ranking ➡️ https://t.co/IhziTAl7Hd pic.twitter.com/cHzu8MrjXO — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 11, 2022

On3: #6

Looking ahead at the 2022 season... here is our Way-Too-Early Top 25 pic.twitter.com/WiQyP9GXZZ — On3 (@On3sports) January 11, 2022

Sporting News: #7

College football rankings for 2022: Alabama, OSU, Georgia lead way-too-early Top 25 https://t.co/dNtozUI6lK pic.twitter.com/hZbVSNt2h8 — Sporting News College Football (@sn_ncaaf) January 10, 2022

ESPN: #5

Too early to start thinking about the 2022 season? Never. Here's @Mark_Schlabach's initial way-too-early Top 25: https://t.co/7RDZmCtzWr — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) January 11, 2022

The only publication that has Michigan outside the top 10 is 247Sports, which put the Wolverines at No. 13.

The 2022 season is a long ways away, but I can’t really blame any of these publications for putting the Wolverines where they have them. With a mixture of returning players and a talented freshman class on the way in, Michigan should be a huge gilt competitive football team next year and have a good shot in the Big Ten.