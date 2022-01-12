Michigan Football 2022 schedule dates and locations announced

Because of the pandemic there were scheduling changes to the 2020 Big Ten football schedule. And on Tuesday the Big Ten announced revisions to the 2022 schedule to ensure teams didn’t play at the same venue against another Big Ten opponent two years in a row.
2022 Schedule #B1GFootball will be back before you know it! Which matchup are you most excited about? https://t.co/riuxvKnqRw pic.twitter.com/j7cPRnmVrt— Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) January 12, 2022
There were a few distinct changes to Michigan’s schedule
- Penn State tilt moved from Oct. 8 to Oct. 15
- At Rutgers now Nov. 5
- Will now play at Indiana on Oct. 8
- Will now play at Michigan Stadium vs. Michigan State on Oct. 29
- Michigan now has a bye on Oct. 22, which gives them two weeks to get ready for their matchup vs. Michigan State.
2022 Michigan Football Schedule
Sept. 3 Colorado State
Sept. 10 Hawaii
Sept. 17 Connecticut
Sept. 24 Maryland
Oct. 1 at Iowa
Oct. 8 at Indiana
Oct. 15 Penn State
Oct. 29 Michigan State
Nov. 5 at Rutgers
Nov. 12 Nebraska
Nov. 19 Illinois
Nov. 26 at Ohio State
Loading comments...