Michigan Football 2022 schedule dates and locations announced

Because of the pandemic there were scheduling changes to the 2020 Big Ten football schedule. And on Tuesday the Big Ten announced revisions to the 2022 schedule to ensure teams didn’t play at the same venue against another Big Ten opponent two years in a row.

There were a few distinct changes to Michigan’s schedule

Penn State tilt moved from Oct. 8 to Oct. 15

At Rutgers now Nov. 5

Will now play at Indiana on Oct. 8

Will now play at Michigan Stadium vs. Michigan State on Oct. 29

Michigan now has a bye on Oct. 22, which gives them two weeks to get ready for their matchup vs. Michigan State.

2022 Michigan Football Schedule

Sept. 3 Colorado State

Sept. 10 Hawaii

Sept. 17 Connecticut

Sept. 24 Maryland

Oct. 1 at Iowa

Oct. 8 at Indiana

Oct. 15 Penn State

Oct. 29 Michigan State

Nov. 5 at Rutgers

Nov. 12 Nebraska

Nov. 19 Illinois

Nov. 26 at Ohio State