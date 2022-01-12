Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is in the state of Texas for a couple days — he’s in Houston for the presentation of the Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award, which will be handed out on Wednesday night.

In a Zoom session with local reporters, Harbaugh was asked about the NFL rumors that are circulating about him.

Michigan (@UMichFootball) Coach Jim Harbaugh (@CoachJim4UM), finalist for the Paul “Bear”Bryant National Coach of the Year Award, on all the coaching rumors about him circulating around the country: “It’s a little more enjoyable this year compared to the rumors last year.” pic.twitter.com/o7fJryBOke — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) January 12, 2022

“It’s a little more enjoyable this year compared to the rumors last year,” Harbaugh answered.

Harbaugh isn’t lying — the national headlines looked a lot different a year ago. Harbaugh was perceived to be on his way out the door at Michigan after a 2-4 season during the pandemic. There was intense doubt that Michigan could get over the hump with him at the helm. Harbaugh took a pay cut (about half his previous salary), revamped his staff, and Michigan became the first team to make the College Football Playoff after starting the season unranked. In short, Harbaugh and Michigan proved everyone wrong. Now he and the team have every right to spike the proverbial football.

Michigan beat Ohio State 42-27, beat Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game 42-3, had a berth in the playoff — it was the first time since 1997 Michigan won 12 games in a season. For these efforts, Harbaugh was named Associated Press Coach of the Year.

Things are a little more enjoyable for Harbaugh, for sure. Talk radio pundits from the East Coast to the West Coast are clamoring for Harbaugh to join their beloved team — many Giants fans, Raiders fans, Bears fans are saying ‘give us Harbaugh’ on Twitter. There have been rumors aplenty the past week connecting Harbaugh to the NFL. The rumors began to snowball when The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman reported that he heard from a source that Harbaugh has real NFL interest.

As far as what Harbaugh’s immediate plans are, he’s hanging out in Texas for a couple days with his family before he hits the recruiting trail. He’s Michigan’s head coach and he’s doing his job accordingly. There seems to be no hitch in the operation.

“Just got to enjoy these days with your family, because we hit the road recruiting in the next couple days. It’s kind of the last couple of days to spend with the family, and I couldn’t think of a better place to be,” Harbaugh told Sports Radio 610 in Houston.

Whether Harbaugh finalizes a new deal with Michigan soon or it lingers on a bit longer and an NFL offer comes his way, he’s earned the right to enjoy the NFL rumors this time around. It feels good to be wanted and talked about in a positive light.

