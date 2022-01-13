Michigan OL Andrew Stueber declares for NFL Draft

Michigan football right tackle Andrew Stueber has declared for the NFL Draft.

The move was expected since he had already accepted an invite to the Senior Bowl, but he made an official announcement on Tuesday via his Instagram page.

“It has been an honor to play football at the University of Michigan,” Stuber wrote. “I will forever remember Saturdays in the Big House with the most dedicated fans in the world. Thank you to my family and friends for always believing me and cheering me on along the way. I would not be here without your endless love and support.”

Stueber also went on to thank head coach Jim Harbaugh and the entire Michigan football coaching staff, his teammates and fellow offensive linemen in the post.

Stueber began his career at Michigan in 2017 and spent five years with the program while starting in 22 games during that time, including 14 at right tackle this season.

After appearing in one game as a freshman, Stueber began climbing up the depth chart in 2018 while appearing in all 13 games on special teams, 11 at right tackle and made his first two starts of his career in the final two games of the season against Ohio State and Florida.

In 2019, Stueber suffered an ACL tear in training camp before his junior season could get going, but bounced back from the injury in 2020 to start all six games for the Wolverines (two at right guard, four at right tackle) in the shortened season.

Stueber’s 2021 season as a graduate student was his best as a Wolverine, as he was a second team All-American selection by the American Football Coaches Association and an All-Big Ten selection (first team by the coaches, third team by media members).

There are 10 former Michigan offensive linemen currently on active rosters in the NFL and the 6-foot-7, 338-pound lineman will hope to add to that list when the 2022 draft comes around in April.

Michigan fans can tune into the NFL Network on Feb. 5 to watch Stueber suit up for the Senior Bowl and put on the winged helmet one last time at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. Kickoff for that game will be at 2:30 p.m. eastern time.