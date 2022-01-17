NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Could Michigan have four players drafted in the top-100?

The first round of the playoffs is in the books and we now have a little more clarity in the draft order for April’s NFL Draft. After a phenomenal season by the Michigan Wolverines, several players could find themselves being drafted in the first two days. Let’s take a look at how the experts are analyzing the best players coming out of Ann Arbor this season.

“Call it an overreaction to the weekend if you want, but I see it as more of a culmination. Hutchinson has been playing the elite brand of football we saw against Ohio State all season, but this past weekend’s showing just happened to come on the biggest stage against arguably the best tackle he’s faced all year in Nicholas Petit-Frere. Hutchinson finished with 15 pressures against the Buckeyes in Week 13 and is the highest-graded defender in the country.”

No. 15 overall prospect, DE David Ojabo

“If you called this breakout from Ojabo, I don’t believe you. After playing only 26 snaps in all of his Michigan career before 2021, Ojabo has broken out with an 89.3 pass-rushing grade this season.”

No. 38 overall prospect, S Daxton Hill

“Hill has some serious wheels and man coverage ability for a safety. He impressed this season by switching to a slot corner role and breaking up six passes while picking off two others.”

No. 99 overall prospect, S Brad Hawkins

“Hawkins is a physical box safety at 6-foot-1, 221 pounds. He had a breakout 2021 season that saw him allow only three catches from 12 targets for 19 yards all season.”

CBS Sport’s Kyle Stackpole: No. 2 overall pick (DET), DE Aidan Hutchinson

“There are a lot of reasons Hutchinson to the Lions make sense. For one, he’s among the two best pass rushers in the class, and the Jags just took the prospect he’s competing for that title with. But even if Jacksonville opts for an offensive lineman, head coach Dan Campbell and the Lions could be ecstatic to land a defender as relentlessly energetic and technically sound. A homegrown product who has spent his entire life in the state of Michigan, Hutchinson could make a significant impact for Detroit right away.”

No. 17 overall pick (LAC), DE David Ojabo

“The behemoth that is Jordan Davis would have been an ideal prospect to quickly improve the Chargers’ 30th-ranked run defense. But with him already off the board, the Chargers opt for a twitchy pass-rusher to line up opposite perennial Pro Bowler Joey Bosa. Ojabo is still raw, but he made monumental strides playing with potential No. 1 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson at Michigan. He’ll make some flashy plays as a rookie while developing the necessary traits to win consistently against NFL tackles.”

No. 28 overall pick (DAL), S Daxton Hill

“The Cowboys’ first defensive pick of the 2020 draft leads the NFL in interceptions, while their first selection this past year is the runaway Defensive Rookie of the Year and should get Defensive Player of the Year votes. But even with Trevon Diggs ruining quarterbacks’ days and Micah Parsons causing havoc all over the field, Dallas could use another stud defender. This time around, they focus on safety since three of their top four are slated to become free agents. Hill would thrive at free safety while having the versatility to play nickel for a unit that could improve its pass defense.”

USA Today’s Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: No. 2 overall pick (DET), DE Aidan Hutchinson

“Scoring three wins in the final six weeks precluded Detroit from earning the No. 1 pick for the first time since 2009, but Lions fans need not worry about having to settle for a consolation prize. Thibodeaux and Hutchinson might be ranked as No. 1 and 1a by some, and Hutchinson presents a solid case that he’s not necessarily the latter. After returning for his senior season, the 6-6, 265-pound defensive end overwhelmed opponents from start to finish en route to 14 sacks, a College Football Playoff berth and recognition as Heisman Trophy runner-up. Whether it’s the local product or Thibodeaux who lands here, the Lions can’t lose in scooping up a top-tier edge rusher who will change the complexion of their front.”

No. 10 overall pick (NYJ), DE David Ojabo

“While Hutchinson seemed like a good bet one year ago to elevate his game to this level in 2021, no one could have predicted the similar for Ojabo, who made just one tackle in his career before this season. Fast forward through an 11-sack, second-team All-American campaign, and it’s easy to see why the 6-5, 250-pound pass rusher now has the attention of NFL teams. The Jets’ defense was one of the league’s worst at generating pressure, and Robert Saleh needs more than the return of Carl Lawson from an Achilles injury for the unit to approach the level of his former San Francisco 49ers groups.”

No. 28 overall pick (DAL), S Daxton Hill

“Even if defensive coordinator Dan Quinn lands a head coaching job elsewhere, Dallas no doubt will want to keep alive the playmaking approach he has installed, which has resulted in a league-best 34 takeaways. While Hill only recorded four interceptions in three years, his rare speed and extensive range indicate his best is yet to come in this area, positioning him as a worthy option at a spot in which the Cowboys have long underinvested.”

CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso: No. 2 overall pick (DET), DE Aidan Hutchinson

“Hutchinson feels like a Dan Campbell type. He’s big, physical, with good pass-rush moves. He’ll be welcomed locally coming from Michigan.”

No. 17 overall pick (LAC), DE David Ojabo

“Ojabo is raw, but man, his wins are of the All-Pro variety already because of his bend and burst.”

No. 30 overall pick (TB), S Daxton Hill

“Hill was a monster recruit for the Wolverines and played up to the expectations as a safety-slot cornerback hybrid with serious quicks and ball skills.”

The Draft Network’s Joe Marino: No. 2 overall pick (DET), DE Aidan Hutchinson

“Detroit is loaded with draft capital and there is no need to force a quarterback if there isn’t one they fully believe in. With that in mind, Detroit’s philosophy should simply be to add good football players and not be married to needs, especially this high in the draft.

With that said, Aidan Hutchinson is the perfect marriage of a blue-chip prospect at a premium position of need. The Michigan roots are the icing on the cake for a guy with the potential to be a game-wrecker in the NFL.”

No. 7 overall pick (NYG), DE David Ojabo

“David Ojabo is the “other” edge rusher for Michigan, but he’s an exceptional prospect in his own right. He features plenty of length, burst, and fluidity to be an impact defender in the NFL. His ability to string together counters is impressive and he can pair with Azeez Ojulari to provide the Giants with an exciting young duo of edge rushers.”