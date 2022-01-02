Michigan TE Erick All returning for senior year

After a great 2021 campaign for the Michigan Wolverines, tight end Erick All is returning to the program for his senior season, he wrote in an Instagram post on Saturday. The Detroit News also confirmed he is staying one more year.

As the No. 1 tight end on the depth chart, All was a huge part of Michigan’s 2021 Big Ten Championship-winning season. He caught 38 passes — the second-most on the team — for 437 yards and two touchdowns. He also had the crucial game-winning touchdown against Penn State in November. If it weren’t for that play, the Wolverines may not have made it as far as they did this year.

All had at least one reception in every game this season except for the Washington game, and was also vastly improved in the blocking aspect of the tight end position as well, which was critical for Michigan’s success on the ground with Hassan Haskins and company.

With All officially back for next year, the tight end room could be as deep as it’s ever been under head coach Jim Harbaugh. Along with All, the Wolverines will also likely bring back Luke Schoonmaker for one more season. This will give time for the younger guys like Matthew Hibner, Louis Hansen and the two incoming true freshmen — Marlin Klein and Colston Loveland — to get their feet wet a bit more and develop their bodies in the strength and conditioning program before becoming major contributors.