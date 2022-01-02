Michigan players and coaches, the media react to the Orange Bowl loss

While the Orange Bowl didn’t end the way we wanted it to, it was still a remarkable season for the Michigan Wolverines. From being unranked in the preseason to beating Ohio State and winning the Big Ten Championship, 2021 was a year to remember for the Maize and Blue.

Since the clock hit zero in the game against Georgia, Michigan players and coaches, as well as the media, have had time to digest what happened to give proper reactions. Let’s check in on some of the best from the final game of Michigan’s season.

Josh Gattis delivers a nice message to the Michigan community:

Team 142-This year has been special. It’s not about what we accomplished it’s about the memories, love, & brotherhood we created along the way! Thank you to every player, coach, administrator, staff, trainer, etc. for all you have given to create a memory of a lifetime! 1️⃣4️⃣2️⃣〽️ — Josh Gattis (@Coach_Gattis) January 2, 2022

Nikhai Hill-Green sends a thank you to the Wolverine faithful:

Dear Michigan Fans,

My teammates and I appreciate the support that you gave us all season more than you know and you all are the best fans we could ever ask for! Team 142 will be forever engraved in history & this is only the beginning. #GoBlue — . - (@HillNikhai) January 1, 2022

A couple examples of Jim Harbaugh showing some tremendous character:

Jim Harbaugh showed tremendous class with ESPN after the Orange Bowl.

UM got whooped. He’d just addressed his team. He didn’t have to take time to talk to us and he did, without hesitation — and cared enough to consider the questions and offer great perspective.

I appreciate that — Marty Smith (@MartySmithESPN) January 1, 2022

Jim Harbaugh made $2 million in bonuses this year. It's all going to athletic department employees who had to take paycuts. Pretty remarkable gesture. Harbaugh bet on himself and everyone won. — Trevor Woods (@WoodsFootball) January 1, 2022

It’s been a tough stretch in bowl season for Michigan:

That’s five-straight bowl game losses for Jim Harbaugh



His only bowl victory at Michigan was in his first year as coach pic.twitter.com/ksAl2ospJY — SB Nation (@SBNation) January 1, 2022

This was a very special team:

142 DREAM TEAM — 7 (@makaripaige) January 2, 2022

What an incredible turnaround it was:

Michigan's bounceback season has a lot to be proud of pic.twitter.com/1AFJWBWY6Z — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) January 1, 2022

The future in Ann Arbor is very bright:

fuel to the fire. we’ll be back pic.twitter.com/mDk3X8QzyR — Andrel Anthony Jr. (@andrel_jr) January 1, 2022

Obviously the Orange Bowl was tough, but Harbaugh is right. It’s only the beginning of something special: