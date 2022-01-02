 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Michigan players and coaches, the media react to the Orange Bowl loss

See the reactions from the Wolverine’s final game of the season.

By Scotty_White
While the Orange Bowl didn’t end the way we wanted it to, it was still a remarkable season for the Michigan Wolverines. From being unranked in the preseason to beating Ohio State and winning the Big Ten Championship, 2021 was a year to remember for the Maize and Blue.

Since the clock hit zero in the game against Georgia, Michigan players and coaches, as well as the media, have had time to digest what happened to give proper reactions. Let’s check in on some of the best from the final game of Michigan’s season.

Josh Gattis delivers a nice message to the Michigan community:

Nikhai Hill-Green sends a thank you to the Wolverine faithful:

A couple examples of Jim Harbaugh showing some tremendous character:

It’s been a tough stretch in bowl season for Michigan:

This was a very special team:

What an incredible turnaround it was:

The future in Ann Arbor is very bright:

Obviously the Orange Bowl was tough, but Harbaugh is right. It’s only the beginning of something special:

