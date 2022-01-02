Michigan football Open Thread: The good and the bad of the 2021 season

It was a painful way to ring in 2022, but the Michigan Wolverines fell to the Georgia Bulldogs in the Orange Bowl/College Football Playoff. This game was not indicative of the previous 13 games of the season, but what’s done is done and we can do nothing more than look back and reflect on what Jim Harbaugh called one of the best seasons in the program’s history.

We are going to open this up as one final open thread of the 2021 season. You are free to talk about anything related to this Michigan football season, whether it be your favorite play, something that is still grinding your gears, anything whatsoever! But I’ll start the discussion with this...

What will be the first thing that pops into your head when you think of the 2021 season? Is it the snowy day in Ann Arbor when Michigan finally took down Ohio State for the first time in a decade? Michigan’s first trip to Indy and first Big Ten Championship since 2004? Perhaps it’s the amazing Maize Out atmosphere against Washington, or maybe even the come-from-behind victory at Penn State?

It’s tough to pick, but beating Iowa in the Big Ten Championship is the pick for me. Being in Indy with my family and watching the team dominate the Hawkeyes to win its first conference title in 17 years is something I’ll never forget.

There is no shortage of options, so let’s hear what you have to say, as well as anything else on your mind about this football season.