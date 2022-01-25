Warde Manuel named to College Football Playoff Committee

University of Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel has been named to the College Football Playoff Selection Committee.

College Football Playoff Committee Statement:

The College Football Playoff (CFP) Management Committee has appointed NC State Athletics Director Boo Corrigan as selection committee chair for the 2022 football season, it was announced today by Bill Hancock, Executive Director of the CFP. Corrigan replaces Gary Barta, the athletics director at the University of Iowa, who served as chair for the past two seasons.

Hancock also announced that the Management Committee has appointed Chet Gladchuk, athletics director at the U.S. Naval Academy; Jim Grobe, longtime head coach at Ohio University, Wake Forest and Baylor; Warde Manuel, athletics director at the University of Michigan; and Kelly Whiteside, longtime sportswriter for USA Today, Sports Illustrated and Newsday, to the CFP Selection Committee.

The new members will begin three-year terms starting this spring. They will replace Barta, Paola Boivin, Charlie Cobb and Tyrone Willingham, whose terms have expired.

“Chet, Jim, Warde and Kelly will be outstanding additions to the committee as we enter our ninth season,” Hancock said. “Their expertise, knowledge and integrity, along with their love of college football, will allow them to fit right in with the returning members.”