Mike Macdonald could be top candidate for Baltimore Ravens DC job

Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald made a huge difference during his first year on the job. He brought in new schematics, new teaching techniques, and new energy to that side of the ball. The Michigan defense was a major reason why Michigan won 12 games, beat Ohio State, won the Big Ten Championship, and made the College Football Playoff.

With outstanding production comes serious intrigue from other suitors — in this case it might be from his previous employer. Per the Baltimore Sun’s Mike Preston, look out for Macdonald to be a top candidate for Baltimore’s vacant defensive coordinator position.

Ravens expected to talk with Jags' DL coach Joe Cullen within the next day, and have interest in Bucs' ILB's coach Mike Caldwell, according to sources. Keep an eye on Mich. d-coordinator Mike Macdonald and Ravens d-line coach Anthony Weaver as favorites for vacant DC position. — Mike Preston (@MikePrestonSun) January 26, 2022

Maize n Brew reached out to Preston to make sure this was more than a tweet connecting the dots — Preston told us it’s “definite intel”.

Macdonald was on the Ravens staff from 2014-2020, serving as linebackers coach his last three years in Baltimore. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said at Big Ten Media Day in July that his brother (Ravens head coach) John Harbaugh told him that Macdonald was likely next in line to be Baltimore’s next DC when Wink Martindale retired. However, John told Jim that Macdonald would be a great hire to replace Don Brown as Michigan’s DC. Now a year later, Martindale didn’t retire after the 2021 season, but he was fired and now Baltimore has to fill that position.

Baltimore’s potential interest in Macdonald should come as no surprise after Michigan finished the season 20th in total defense and 12th in scoring defense. Relationships matter, and although Macdonald’s gained some great ones in Ann Arbor, there’s no doubt he’s still well liked in Baltimore.

We’ll see how this shakes out, but this news should come as no surprise.