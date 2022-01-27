Michigan defensive back Sammy Faustin has entered the transfer portal.

Michigan defensive back Sammy Faustin was not on the Wolverines' roster this fall due to "medical reasons," per the team.



Now, the 6-foot-2, 200-pounder is in the NCAA Transfer Portal, per @247SportsPortal.



More: https://t.co/AIhYfkarY8 — Zach Shaw (@_ZachShaw) January 27, 2022

Faustin wasn’t with the team for the 2021 season — he stepped away “due to medical reasons”, per a UM spokesperson in August. Faustin came to Michigan as a three-star prospect out of Naples, Florida, he was ranked as the No. 54 cornerback in the 2018 class.

Faustin appeared in 9 games at Michigan, and compiled just two tackles. The 6-foot-2, 200 pound DB has two years of eligibility remaining, perhaps three due to his medical issue this past season. The fact of the matter is Faustin was a reserve player, and he has a better chance of finding playing time elsewhere.