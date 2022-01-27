 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Michigan DB Sammy Faustin enters transfer portal

A reserve player will be seeking more playing time elsewhere.

By Trevor Woods
2021 Big Ten Championship - Iowa v Michigan Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Michigan defensive back Sammy Faustin has entered the transfer portal.

Faustin wasn’t with the team for the 2021 season — he stepped away “due to medical reasons”, per a UM spokesperson in August. Faustin came to Michigan as a three-star prospect out of Naples, Florida, he was ranked as the No. 54 cornerback in the 2018 class.

Faustin appeared in 9 games at Michigan, and compiled just two tackles. The 6-foot-2, 200 pound DB has two years of eligibility remaining, perhaps three due to his medical issue this past season. The fact of the matter is Faustin was a reserve player, and he has a better chance of finding playing time elsewhere.

