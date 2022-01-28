Social media reactions from Mike Macdonald being named Ravens DC

Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald is moving back to the NFL — Macdonald is the Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator. Despite Macdonald being at Michigan just one year, Michigan fans are wishing Macdonald well on social media, and thanking him for a job well done in 2021. It isn’t just fans who are happy for Macdonald, coaches and players are as well.

Here are social media reactions from Macdonald being named Ravens DC.

Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis

Never a bad day with this guy! A tremendous coach and even better person! He earns the respect of everyone he comes in contact with! Bittersweet but dang one hell of a season @MikeMacUM ! https://t.co/DaRJdNhqCV — Josh Gattis (@Coach_Gattis) January 28, 2022

Michigan special teams coordinator/tight ends coach Jay Harbaugh

Great person & leader!! Thanks for everything Mac!!! https://t.co/T6DiroFGoH — Jay Harbaugh (@JayHarbaugh) January 28, 2022

Michigan safeties coach Ron Bellamy

Congrats my guy!



You will be great! Thanks for helping us get back to the ! https://t.co/rNuPbDi0Ms — Ron Bellamy (@19Bellamy) January 28, 2022

Michigan tight ends coach/co-offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore

Congrats @MikeMacUM! Outstanding defensive mind and better individual! He is going to do great things back with the @Ravens ! Go get it boss! #SMASH https://t.co/P8PRLMD4Oc — Sherrone Moore (@Coach_SMoore) January 28, 2022

Former Michigan defensive line coach (now USC d-line coach) Shaun Nua

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen

Michigan Director of Recruiting Albert Karschnia

Robert Griffin III

Great hire football wise. Great man off the field as well. #RavensFlock https://t.co/yBQ10Ye4qb — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 28, 2022

Baltimore Sun’s Jonas Shaffer

Mike Macdonald's had a busy 12 months.



January 2021: Named Michigan defensive coordinator

⚫️June 2021: Gets married

November 2021: Michigan beats Ohio State

⚫️December 2021: Michigan wins Big Ten title

January 2022: Named Ravens defensive coordinator pic.twitter.com/13WOBJgpKR — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) January 28, 2022

The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec

Harbaugh on Mike Macdonald: "Mike is one of us – a Raven through and through. During his initial seven seasons with us, it was evident that his leadership, intelligence and passion would earn him the opportunity to be a defensive coordinator in the NFL." — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) January 28, 2022

The Wolverine’s Anthony Broome