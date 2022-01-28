Social media reactions from Mike Macdonald being named Ravens DC

Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald is moving back to the NFL — Macdonald is the Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator. Despite Macdonald being at Michigan just one year, Michigan fans are wishing Macdonald well on social media, and thanking him for a job well done in 2021. It isn’t just fans who are happy for Macdonald, coaches and players are as well.
Here are social media reactions from Macdonald being named Ravens DC.
Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis
Never a bad day with this guy! A tremendous coach and even better person! He earns the respect of everyone he comes in contact with! Bittersweet but dang one hell of a season @MikeMacUM ! https://t.co/DaRJdNhqCV— Josh Gattis (@Coach_Gattis) January 28, 2022
Michigan special teams coordinator/tight ends coach Jay Harbaugh
Great person & leader!! Thanks for everything Mac!!! https://t.co/T6DiroFGoH— Jay Harbaugh (@JayHarbaugh) January 28, 2022
Michigan safeties coach Ron Bellamy
Congrats my guy!— Ron Bellamy (@19Bellamy) January 28, 2022
You will be great! Thanks for helping us get back to the ! https://t.co/rNuPbDi0Ms
Michigan tight ends coach/co-offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore
Congrats @MikeMacUM! Outstanding defensive mind and better individual! He is going to do great things back with the @Ravens ! Go get it boss! #SMASH https://t.co/P8PRLMD4Oc— Sherrone Moore (@Coach_SMoore) January 28, 2022
Former Michigan defensive line coach (now USC d-line coach) Shaun Nua
My Guy! Go be ELITE! Appreciate you brother! @MikeMacUM https://t.co/BC2sT3iaov— Shaun Nua (@CoachNua) January 28, 2022
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen
January 28, 2022
Michigan Director of Recruiting Albert Karschnia
That’s a bad man! Congrats @MikeMacUM! https://t.co/d1izW9pTMg— Albert Karschnia (@AKarsch_UM) January 28, 2022
Robert Griffin III
Great hire football wise. Great man off the field as well. #RavensFlock https://t.co/yBQ10Ye4qb— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 28, 2022
Baltimore Sun’s Jonas Shaffer
Mike Macdonald's had a busy 12 months.— Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) January 28, 2022
January 2021: Named Michigan defensive coordinator
⚫️June 2021: Gets married
November 2021: Michigan beats Ohio State
⚫️December 2021: Michigan wins Big Ten title
January 2022: Named Ravens defensive coordinator pic.twitter.com/13WOBJgpKR
The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec
Harbaugh on Mike Macdonald: "Mike is one of us – a Raven through and through. During his initial seven seasons with us, it was evident that his leadership, intelligence and passion would earn him the opportunity to be a defensive coordinator in the NFL."— Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) January 28, 2022
The Wolverine’s Anthony Broome
What Mike Macdonald did for Michigan this year went far beyond coordinating a defense. He was a massive force in the culture shift.— Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) January 28, 2022
From Aidan Hutchinson in July: pic.twitter.com/Z8UZb9tSzj
Loading comments...