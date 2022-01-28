 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Social media reactions from Mike Macdonald being named Ravens DC

The buzz is positive: Folks are happy for Macdonald.

By Trevor Woods
NCAA Football: Big Ten Football Championship-Iowa vs Michigan Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald is moving back to the NFL — Macdonald is the Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator. Despite Macdonald being at Michigan just one year, Michigan fans are wishing Macdonald well on social media, and thanking him for a job well done in 2021. It isn’t just fans who are happy for Macdonald, coaches and players are as well.

Here are social media reactions from Macdonald being named Ravens DC.

Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis

Michigan special teams coordinator/tight ends coach Jay Harbaugh

Michigan safeties coach Ron Bellamy

Michigan tight ends coach/co-offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore

Former Michigan defensive line coach (now USC d-line coach) Shaun Nua

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen

Michigan Director of Recruiting Albert Karschnia

Robert Griffin III

Baltimore Sun’s Jonas Shaffer

The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec

The Wolverine’s Anthony Broome

