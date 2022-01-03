Michigan LB Anthony Solomon enters transfer portal

As first reported by MLive, Michigan linebacker Anthony Solomon has entered the transfer portal.

The junior from Florida was originally recruited by Don Brown to play the viper position for the Michigan Wolverines. He was a four-star prospect in the class of 2019 and committed to Michigan over other schools like Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Miami, Auburn, Georgia, Michigan State, Ohio State and much more.

But as Brown departed and Mike Macdonald took over, other players at the position moved ahead of Solomon on the depth chart.

Solomon participated in 11 games his true freshman season in 2019, but played primarily on special teams. Last season, he had a bit more playing time and racked up five tackles in five games. In seven games in 2021, Solomon did not compile any stats.

Solomon is the first player to enter the transfer portal for the Wolverines this offseason.

