Transfer portal season has been upon us for a month now for teams not contending for a National Championship — and now with Michigan’s loss to Georgia in the CFP Semifinals the Wolverines have players entering the portal as well.

According to multiple outlets, Defensive back Darion Green-Warren has entered the transfer portal.

Green-Warren didn't see game action this season.

The 6-foot, 173 pound Green-Warren was a class of 2020 four-star recruit from California. He was the No. 190 ranked player in the 2020 class, No. 12 CB, and No. 20 player in California.

We’ll let you know what happens to Green-Warren when more news presents itself.