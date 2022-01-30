Hassan Haskins was part of one of the best rushing attacks in all of football in 2021 — and without his efforts the Michigan Wolverines wouldn’t have had such a memorable season.

The 6-foot-1, 220 pound Haskins’ physical brand of football will serve him well at the next level. Haskins will partake in the Senior Bowl this week, and NFL scouts will get a good idea what he brings to the table. Haskins rushed for 1,327 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2021 with 18 receptions for 131 yards. Haskins was a consensus first-team All-Big Ten selection.

Strengths

Great vertical abilities and instincts: Finished second at the Missouri Track and Field State Championships with a 6-foot-7 high jump. Haskins made multiple hurdles that were impressive throughout the season perhaps none more memorable than his one against Ohio State.

Vision and patience: These are skills that Haskins developed throughout his time at Michigan. By 2021 these traits were apparent — Haskins wouldn’t just run into a brick wall of lineman if he didn’t have to. Haskins would find creative ways to gain positive yards, by being patience, knowing when to bounce it outside, cut it back inside, or simply find a small nook and cranny to turn no gain into a few yards.

Heart: Haskins has a lot of determination, always willing to fight for more yards and take defenders on.

Haskins is known for his power, but he can make good cuts in the open field with quick stop and go skills. Already seasoned and reliable in pass-protection

Hasn’t fumbled since 2019

Weaknesses

Has good speed but not the kind that’s overly explosive,

While he looked like he had potential as a pass-catcher, he wasn’t utilized in this way much at Michigan

Haskins is a player who won’t be a top selection at running back because he doesn’t exhibit top-tier speed, but beyond that I’m not sure what’s not to like. He’s powerful, smart, with a lot of heart, he looked like a future NFL player in 2021 — and not just an NFL player, one that will stick around in the pros and have some success.

Haskins is perceived as a day three selection at this point, but to think he’ll slip to round 5 or 6 is egregious. I believe a team should take a chance on him as early as the late 2nd, and surely by round 3 or 4. Haskins will impress scouts at the Senior Bowl, he’ll do the same at the NFL Combine, and at Michigan’s pro day. Haskins is a player who’s stock should rise significantly in the months leading up to the draft. I don’t think the current perception of Haskins’ stock is what the reality will be ultimately. He’s a really good running back who can play special teams, pass-protect, and he doesn’t fumble the ball away. I’m not sure what more Haskins could have done in 2021 to show he’s ready for the NFL.