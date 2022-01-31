NFL Mock Draft Roundup: More hype for Daxton Hill to sneak into end of first round

Notions have been made over the past few weeks that Daxton Hill could be a first-round pick and it is starting to become a rather significant trend. Some are projecting the Michigan Wolverines defensive back in the mid-20s to final picks in the first round. Let’s see where the experts have all three of Michigan’s potential Day 1 draft picks:

“Detroit coach Dan Campbell could fall in love with the ultra-athletic, high-motor pass rusher with Michigan roots. Hutchinson’s relentlessness and superb technique could make him a double-digit sack artist early in his career.”

No. 7 overall (NYG), DE David Ojabo

“The Giants have always been at their best when a dominant defensive front can take over the game. The ultra-twitchy pass rusher from Michigan would add significant juice.”

No. 32 overall (KC), DB Daxton Hill

“The Chiefs need more playmakers in the secondary. Hill’s versatility, instincts and awareness would make him a nice fit in Steve Spagnuolo’s dynamic scheme.”

“Jacksonville’s decision makes Detroit’s relatively easy in my opinion. With Kayvon Thibodeaux off the board, the Lions snare Hutchinson from Ann Arbor. He is a hard-working, physical defensive lineman and the type of player who should endear himself to head coach Dan Campbell and that community from Day 1.”

No. 25 overall (BUF), DB Daxton Hill

“Tackling in the secondary was a huge issue for Buffalo in its loss to Kansas City. When you look at New England, it has invested in depth in the secondary, and I think that is the next step for the Bills defense. Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde are not getting any younger, so the team should have a ready-made option on the roster in the event either is hurt or leaves. In the meantime, you have a cornerback who can use his athleticism to confuse the opponents.”

No. 28 overall (GB), DE David Ojabo

“Green Bay is another team with big offseason decisions to make. It is likely that one or both of Za’Darius and Preston Smith are handed their release forms this offseason. Ojabo is a raw, but physically gifted pass rusher who has as much bend around the edge as anyone in this class. One thing that I look for among edge rushers is forced fumbles in college. Josh Allen and Brian Burns did as well as anyone keying on the quarterback’s arm coming around the corner, and that has obviously translated well to the next level. I see that same level of potential for Ojabo, but he has to improve as a run defender.”

“With the Lions happy at offensive tackle, they’ll look to the defensive trenches. This pick will come down to who is higher on their big board, Aidan Hutchinson or Kayvon Thibodeaux.

“I have a hunch it will be Hutchinson. The Michigan player “staying home” after a stellar season — which included a trip to New York City as a Heisman finalist — feels like the most likely outcome. The 6-foot-6, 265-pound senior racked up 74 pressures and three batted passes across 429 pass-rush snaps in 2021.”

No. 15 overall (PHI), DE David Ojabo

“With their first selection here, I have them taking Michigan’s high-ceiling pass-rusher David Ojabo. He’s green to the game and green in terms of starting experience, but his natural explosiveness and strength give him the rare combo teams just love to bet on. He’s not quite a plug-and-play guy, as he still needs more consistency in his game — especially with run defense — but the payoff could be huge.”

“Hutchinson is a large, polished player who can become the alpha rusher in Detroit immediately.”

No. 19 overall (PHI), DE David Ojabo

“Ojabo is an explosive, bendy rusher who needs refinement with his hands. The Eagles must address their edge-rusher spot early in the draft.”

No. 23 overall (ARI), DB Daxton Hill

“Hill and Budda Baker would formulate quite the versatile safety tandem in Arizona. Hill can play safety or any cornerback spot.”

“Aidan Hutchinson is an experienced, productive and well-built defensive end. He primarily wins with his length and technique, managing distance well. Hutchinson also fights hands to keep his frame clear.”

No. 15 overall (PHI), DE David Ojabo

“Explosive two-point stance rusher with very good length. Ojabo possesses a great get-off and burst to consistently threaten and win the outside shoulder of tackles from wide alignments. His speed causes tackles to be off-balance, allowing him to extend and knock them off balance at the top of the rush.”

No. 32 overall (KC), DB Daxton Hill

“Hill isn’t afraid to get physical at the point of contact and in his tackling efforts. Tremendous play speed. Shows flashes that he can fly around the field, both in coverage and as a run defender.”

“The Lions are likely to punt on this year’s quarterback class, opting to ride with Jared Goff for another year while stocking up on talent elsewhere. It’s a tough choice here between Hutchinson and Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux, but the former has is a more well-rounded player right now.”

No. 8 overall (ATL), DE David Ojabo

“This defense needs all kinds of help, but they have to start by finding an explosive edge rusher who can threaten opposing quarterbacks. Ojabo helped his draft stock every bit as much as his Wolverine teammate Hutchinson this season, and is just as worthy of a top-10 selection.”

No. 34 overall (DET), DB Daxton Hill

*No notes