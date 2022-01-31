Report: Jim Harbaugh set to interview with Vikings in Minnesota on Wednesday

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday via Zoom. That interview must have gone well, because the Vikings now want to bring Harbaugh into their facilities for an in-person interview.

“The Vikings plan to fly in Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh for an interview Wednesday in Minnesota, per sources,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero said on Twitter. “The sides spoke Saturday to gauge Harbaugh’s interest in the head coaching job. Now, another big step towards Harbaugh potentially returning to the NFL.”

The Vikings new general manager, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, was in the San Francisco 49ers organization during Harbaugh’s last two years there as head coach — so there’s at least some familiarity between the two men.

Pelissero reported that there are three other options other than Harbaugh that the Vikings are considering: Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, and New York Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.

The NFL has interest in Jim Harbaugh, and Harbaugh’s interest is more than merely trying to gain leverage in contract negotiations with Michigan. Harbaugh went 44-19-1 in four years with the San Francisco 49ers, good for 5th best in NFL history in terms of winning percentage at .695.