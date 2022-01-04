Michigan LB David Ojabo declares for 2022 NFL Draft

After a breakout season, Michigan linebacker David Ojabo has officially declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Next chapter… Thank you God pic.twitter.com/NZU1qx2doS — KingJabo (@DavidOjabo) January 4, 2022

The redshirt sophomore came to Michigan by way of Blair Academy in New Jersey, but is originally from Scotland. A raw prospect in the 2019 class, Ojabo took a redshirt year his true freshman season, but then played in every game during the 2020 season, but had just one tackle to his name.

Then the 2021 season came around and he flourished under new defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald. Ojabo racked up 33 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, five forced fumbles, three pass deflections and one fumble recovery.

Ojabo’s stock has never been higher, so it makes all the sense in the world for him to declare for the NFL now while he can. We at Maize n Brew wish Ojabo nothing but success, and hopefully he’s someone we can consistently root for on Sundays starting next season.