Social media reactions from David Ojabo declaring for NFL Draft

Michigan edge-rusher David Ojabo’s story is an incredible one. A Scotland native who’s only played football the past four years has now ascended to a top-tier NFL Draft prospect. Ojabo declared for the 2022 NFL Draft on Tuesday morning after putting up an incredible season in 2021 where he had 33 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, five forced fumbles, three pass deflections and one fumble recovery.
Here are social media reactions from Ojabo’s announcement.
The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman
Michigan's other freaky edge rusher David Ojabo announces he is entering the 2022 NFL draft. Very intriguing prospect who has come a long way in a hurry.— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 4, 2022
NFL Draft Analyst Dane Brugler
Michigan edge David Ojabo officially enters the 2022 NFL Draft. While still raw, he is a freaky athlete with sky high pass rush potential.— Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) January 4, 2022
Michigan might have two of the first three pass rushers drafted. https://t.co/pSidGCR5dd
Michigan defensive assistant Ryan Osborn
2021 - what a year!!! Will always be grateful for this group of guys!!! @aidanhutch97 and @DavidOjabo THANK YOU for everything you did for our defense and team this season!!! Your future is bright! 2022... the time is now! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/r1bcKkvggm— Coach Oz (@CoachRyanOsborn) January 4, 2022
247Sports Brice Marich
#Michigan edge rusher David Ojabo’s incredible story will add another chapter as he declares for the NFL Draft.— Brice Marich (@BriceMarich) January 4, 2022
Showcased legit first-round potential this season. https://t.co/VIsDgTBtfF
NFL Draft Prospects Pod
Michigan EDGE rusher @DavidOjabo has declared for the NFL Draftpic.twitter.com/6gLuICLxDn— NFL Draft Prospects Podcast (@nflprospectspod) January 4, 2022
NFL Draft analyst Russell Brown
Michigan EDGE David Ojabo officially declares for the 2022 NFL Draft. Shouldn’t come as a surprise as his draft stock has had a meteoric rise since the start of the season. He finished 2021 with 35 tackles, 12 TFL, 11 sacks & 5 FF. He’s a 1st RD talent with a plethora of PR moves pic.twitter.com/02abr4i9AE— Russell Brown (@RussNFLDraft) January 4, 2022
Scott Bell
What a season for David Ojabo. He played 26 total snaps his first two years on campus. Didn't get his first career sack until garbage time against Washington this season. A few months later, he's looking to be a safe bet to be a first-round NFL Draft pick.https://t.co/rO8h3ISbSb— Scott Bell (@sbell021) January 4, 2022
Scottish TV
Aberdeen's @DavidOjabo is heading for the NFL Draft and current predictions have him going in the first round. This guy is on track to be one of the highest profile Scots in world sport. https://t.co/EhczD1zWKo— Jamie Borthwick (@jamiekborthwick) January 4, 2022
BBC Scotland
I did a feature with @DavidOjabo at the start of 2020 about his NFL dreams ..... well it looks like the big man is on the brink of the turning his big ambitions into reality https://t.co/pMEiFO4wyr— Tyrone Smith (@Tyrone_M_Smith) January 4, 2022
