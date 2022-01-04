 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Social media reactions from David Ojabo declaring for NFL Draft

New, 5 comments

Ojabo is projected to be a first round selection.

By Trevor Woods
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 13 Michigan at Penn State Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Michigan edge-rusher David Ojabo’s story is an incredible one. A Scotland native who’s only played football the past four years has now ascended to a top-tier NFL Draft prospect. Ojabo declared for the 2022 NFL Draft on Tuesday morning after putting up an incredible season in 2021 where he had 33 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, five forced fumbles, three pass deflections and one fumble recovery.

Here are social media reactions from Ojabo’s announcement.

The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman

NFL Draft Analyst Dane Brugler

Michigan defensive assistant Ryan Osborn

247Sports Brice Marich

NFL Draft Prospects Pod

NFL Draft analyst Russell Brown

Scott Bell

Scottish TV

BBC Scotland

Next Up In Michigan Football

Loading comments...