Social media reactions from David Ojabo declaring for NFL Draft

Michigan edge-rusher David Ojabo’s story is an incredible one. A Scotland native who’s only played football the past four years has now ascended to a top-tier NFL Draft prospect. Ojabo declared for the 2022 NFL Draft on Tuesday morning after putting up an incredible season in 2021 where he had 33 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, five forced fumbles, three pass deflections and one fumble recovery.

Here are social media reactions from Ojabo’s announcement.

The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman

Michigan's other freaky edge rusher David Ojabo announces he is entering the 2022 NFL draft. Very intriguing prospect who has come a long way in a hurry. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 4, 2022

NFL Draft Analyst Dane Brugler

Michigan edge David Ojabo officially enters the 2022 NFL Draft. While still raw, he is a freaky athlete with sky high pass rush potential.



Michigan might have two of the first three pass rushers drafted. https://t.co/pSidGCR5dd — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) January 4, 2022

Michigan defensive assistant Ryan Osborn

2021 - what a year!!! Will always be grateful for this group of guys!!! @aidanhutch97 and @DavidOjabo THANK YOU for everything you did for our defense and team this season!!! Your future is bright! 2022... the time is now! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/r1bcKkvggm — Coach Oz (@CoachRyanOsborn) January 4, 2022

247Sports Brice Marich

#Michigan edge rusher David Ojabo’s incredible story will add another chapter as he declares for the NFL Draft.



Showcased legit first-round potential this season. https://t.co/VIsDgTBtfF — Brice Marich (@BriceMarich) January 4, 2022

NFL Draft Prospects Pod

Michigan EDGE rusher @DavidOjabo has declared for the NFL Draftpic.twitter.com/6gLuICLxDn — NFL Draft Prospects Podcast (@nflprospectspod) January 4, 2022

NFL Draft analyst Russell Brown

Michigan EDGE David Ojabo officially declares for the 2022 NFL Draft. Shouldn’t come as a surprise as his draft stock has had a meteoric rise since the start of the season. He finished 2021 with 35 tackles, 12 TFL, 11 sacks & 5 FF. He’s a 1st RD talent with a plethora of PR moves pic.twitter.com/02abr4i9AE — Russell Brown (@RussNFLDraft) January 4, 2022

Scott Bell

What a season for David Ojabo. He played 26 total snaps his first two years on campus. Didn't get his first career sack until garbage time against Washington this season. A few months later, he's looking to be a safe bet to be a first-round NFL Draft pick.https://t.co/rO8h3ISbSb — Scott Bell (@sbell021) January 4, 2022

Scottish TV

Aberdeen's @DavidOjabo is heading for the NFL Draft and current predictions have him going in the first round. This guy is on track to be one of the highest profile Scots in world sport. https://t.co/EhczD1zWKo — Jamie Borthwick (@jamiekborthwick) January 4, 2022

BBC Scotland