 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Michigan DL coach Shaun Nua headed to USC, per report

New, 13 comments

Nua is heading back to the west coast.

By Trevor Woods
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 04 Big Ten Championship Game - Michigan v Iowa Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Michigan will be looking for a new defensive lines coach.

Per Yahoo’s Pete Thamel, Michigan d-line coach Shaun Nua is accepting a job at USC to become their next defensive line coach.

Nua would be joining Lincoln Riley’s revamped Trojans staff. Riley departed from Oklahoma to USC before the end of the regular season. Nua’s defensive line performed quite well in 2021 along the interior and of course along the edge with pass-rushing maniacs in David Ojabo and Aidan Hutchinson. The production of Michigan’s line aided Nua’s stock.

2021 marked Nua’s third season in Ann Arbor after previously serving as the d-line coach at Arizona State in 2018 and in the same position at Navy from 2012-17. Nua, from American Samoa, has strong ties to the west coast and he’ll be part of a USC program trying to get back to prominence after finding itself in the gutter in recent years.

For Michigan, the easy connect-the-dots speculation would be that defensive analyst Ryan Osborn, who’s well liked by the players, could take over for Nua. Osborn previously served as an analyst at Florida and as d-line coach at UT Martin.

This is a developing story.

Next Up In Michigan Football

Loading comments...