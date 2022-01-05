Michigan DB George Johnson enters transfer portal

According to his Twitter account, Michigan Wolverines’ redshirt sophomore defensive back George Johnson has entered the transfer portal.

The Florida native came to Michigan in the 2019 class as a three-star prospect. He was an athlete who could play either wide receiver or defensive back. He also played quarterback in high school. Coming out of high school, he held other offers from Georgia, Florida State, Cincinnati, Oregon, NC State, Utah, Virginia, Syracuse, Nebraska and more.

After redshirting his true freshman year, he played in just one game in the six-game 2020 season. This past season, Johnson played in only four games, predominately on special teams, and compiled just one tackle.

Johnson is the third defensive player to enter the transfer portal for Michigan this offseason so far, joining cornerback Darion Green-Warren and linebacker Anthony Solomon.

Johnson will have three years of eligibility remaining at whichever school he chooses to transfer to.