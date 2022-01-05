Michigan CB Andre Seldon Jr. announces he’s entering transfer portal

Get used to the dynamic of more players transferring with the creation of the transfer portal. What once used to be a cause for concern is becoming a commonplace event from the highest tier programs to the lowers on the totem pole, losing players to the portal.

Michigan cornerback Andre Seldon Jr. announced on Twitter he’s entering the NCAA transfer portal. Seldon Jr. posted a highlight reel featuring both game footage and practice footage.

Officially In The Transfer Portal! Here’s some film from this fall. Dog on the loose, DMs are open. pic.twitter.com/24Ke6BzbiP — Andre Seldon Jr (@AndreSeldonjr) January 5, 2022

The 5-foot-8, 173 pound sophomore from Belleville, Michigan was a four-star recruit and ranked No. 161 in the nation, the No. 11 overall cornerback, and No. 4 player in the state of Michigan in the 2020 class.

Seldon rarely saw the field at Michigan, playing against Northern Illinois this season and versus Rutgers in 2020.

Seldon Jr. is the fourth Michigan player to head to the portal in the past two days — LB Anthony Solomon, DB Darion Green-Warren, DB George Johnson, and Seldon Jr. have all entered the portal.

This is a developing story.