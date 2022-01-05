 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Michigan WR Daylen Baldwin declares for the NFL Draft

Another Wolverine is set to test the NFL waters.

Jonathon Simmons
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 20 Michigan at Maryland Photo by Tony Quinn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Adding to the growing amount of attrition happening with the Michigan Wolverines’ football program today, wide receiver Daylen Baldwin announced on his social media he will forgo his remaining eligibility and declare for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Baldwin only played one season for the Wolverines after transferring from Jackson State last offseason. With everyone else in the receiving corps slated to return next season, including getting Ronnie Bell back from injury and three touted freshmen, it’s not surprising to see Baldwin get a jump start on his pro career

In his lone season wearing the winged helmet, Baldwin caught 17 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns. His most memorable catch this season was a 69-yard touchdown pass in the home opener against Western Michigan on an absolute dime from true freshman quarterback J.J. MCCarthy.

