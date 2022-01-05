Michigan WR Daylen Baldwin declares for the NFL Draft

Adding to the growing amount of attrition happening with the Michigan Wolverines’ football program today, wide receiver Daylen Baldwin announced on his social media he will forgo his remaining eligibility and declare for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Michigan WR Daylen Baldwin will turn pro and declare for the 2022 NFL Draft, per his Instagram page. Ocean View Sports will represent him. pic.twitter.com/UB4BfrQLxH — Daniel Dash (@DanielDash_) January 5, 2022

Baldwin only played one season for the Wolverines after transferring from Jackson State last offseason. With everyone else in the receiving corps slated to return next season, including getting Ronnie Bell back from injury and three touted freshmen, it’s not surprising to see Baldwin get a jump start on his pro career

In his lone season wearing the winged helmet, Baldwin caught 17 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns. His most memorable catch this season was a 69-yard touchdown pass in the home opener against Western Michigan on an absolute dime from true freshman quarterback J.J. MCCarthy.

Stay locked in with Maize n Brew for more roster moves as the offseason continues.