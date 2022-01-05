Michigan DL Chris Hinton declares for the NFL Draft

In maybe the most surprising departure today, junior defensive tackle Chris Hinton declared that he would be leaving Michigan to enter the NFL Draft.

Hinton came to Michigan as a five-star in the class of 2019. He started most of Michigan’s games in the COVID-shortened 2020 season before starting in 11 games this season.

Along the way he accumulated 56 total tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks and a forced fumble. Hinton earned honorable mention Big Ten this season from both the coaches and media.

There were some rumors swirling that Hinton would leave early to go to the NFL, but most expected him to return and develop for another year. While Hinton has been a solid contributor along the interior of the defensive line during most of his time at Michigan, he had yet to flash as a no-brainer draft pick. However, given his bloodlines and pedigree coming out of high school, an NFL team could certainly take a chance on him in the draft.

This makes three departures for the NFL off Michigan’s roster today, following Aidan Hutchinson and Daylen Baldwin.