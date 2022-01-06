Daxton Hill declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Michigan junior safety Daxton Hill is off to the NFL, as he declared for the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, per his Instagram page.

The junior from Tulsa, Oklahoma came to Michigan as a five-star recruit. He was originally committed to Michigan, but flipped to Alabama. Luckily for the Wolverines, he flipped back on the first day of the Early Signing Period in Dec. 2019.

Hill played in all 13 games his true freshman season in 2019, but didn’t make his first start until the Indiana game in November of that year. It was a memorable first start for Hill, as he led the team with eight tackles and an interception in that game. He went on to finish his freshman year with 36 tackles, three for loss, four passes defended, two fumble recovering and that one interception.

From there on, Hill started every game the next two seasons. He collected at least one interception in every season at Michigan and had 18 total passes defended during his three-year collegiate career.

Hill played a pivotal role in Michigan’s secondary over the last three seasons. His combination of speed, instincts and high football I.Q. will be tough to replace. As with every player who declares early for the NFL Draft, we thank them for their contributions to the Michigan football program and wish them nothing but the absolute best in the future.