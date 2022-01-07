Michigan OL Chuck Filiaga enters NCAA transfer portal

According to multiple outlets, Michigan offensive lineman Chuck Filiaga has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Filiaga appeared in 39 games during his time at Michigan with 11 career starts, including three starts at right guard and one start at left guard in 2021. If Filiaga does goes elsewhere he’ll have two years of eligibility remaining as a grad transfer.

The 6-foot-6, 337 pound lineman out of Aledo, Texas came to Michigan ranked as a four-star recruit and the No. 98 player nationally in the class of 2017 by 247Sports.

Before the season head coach Jim Harbaugh commended Filiaga’s preparation, offensive line coach Sherrone Moore said he took that next step, and the lineman acknowledged he kicked things up a gear heading into 2021. “I had to dig deep within myself to see what I wanted with my expectations and future goals,” Filiaga said in September. “The path I was on last year was not the right one to achieve those goals, so I had to change something. My whole mentality, my workout — everything simply changed. I had to dig deep for that.”