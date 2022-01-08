Michigan CB Vincent Gray declares for NFL Draft

Michigan cornerback Vincent Gray announced he’s declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft.

“Thank you to the University of Michigan and the entire Michigan football program for the opportunity of a lifetime. Thank you to Coach Harbaugh for your constant mentorship. Thank you for always believing in me and pushing me to be better, both on and off the field. Thank you also to the best fans in college football, I will always be proud to be a part of Wolverine Nation. Go Blue!,” Gray said in a statement on Instagram. “To my teammates, my brothers — it’s been an honor to play alongside of you. The bonds we have cannot be broken and I will always cherish our memories. It has been a lifelong dream of mine to play in the NFL and today I’m moving one step closer to realizing that dream by declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft!”

The 6-foot-2 Gray had 46 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, with seven pass breakups in 2021. Gray’s draft declaration might not necessarily be a surprise but it’s still one where he’ll really have to prove he’s worth drafting at private workouts, Michigan’s pro day, and the NFL Scouting Combine (if he’s invited). He has size and tackling ability, but can he cover effectively against speedy and shifty wideouts when a pass-rush doesn’t get home? That’s likely the main question scouts are asking. According to Pro Football Focus, Gray allowed 39 receptions, 474 yards, and five touchdowns this season.