Week 5 Game Thread: No. 4 Michigan at Iowa

Kinnick Stadium: “Where top-five teams go to die.” Or do they? We’ve all heard it, only one top-five team in the last six attempts has escaped one of the most underrated edifices in the sport — and on the final play of the game, no less.

The Michigan Wolverines seek to break Iowa’s impressive streak against top-rated teams at home. On paper, Michigan is the far better team at nearly every position on the field, but a slew of factors are against the Wolverines. Iowa had this game circled on the calendar since last December’s Big Ten Championship. This also happens to be Michigan’s first road game of the season, as well as J.J. McCarthy’s first career road start.

Here are the basics for today’s game.

Game Info

Teams: No. 4 Michigan Wolverines at Iowa Hawkeyes

Date: Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022

Location: Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa

Time: Noon

Television: FOX

Radio: Michigan/IMG Sports Network (to listen online, click here)

Spread: Michigan -10.5; O/U: 42

Today’s question: How will McCarthy acquit himself in his first road start? We all know he has the potential to slice and dice his way through defenses, via the air or on the ground, but his brand of quarterbacking plays right into the hands of a stout and opportunistic Iowa defense.

In addition to the nearly-surrendered turnovers last week against Maryland, one of the bigger knocks on his performance was the numerous pre-snap misreads and indecisiveness with the football. Wide-open receivers and check-downs were missed at critical junctures in that game. McCarthy cannot make the same mistakes against the No. 1 scoring defense in the nation because they will make him pay.

As always, feel free to comment along with us as the game plays out!