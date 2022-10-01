Injury Report: Donovan Edwards dressed, looks good to go vs. Iowa

The Michigan Wolverines have been without sophomore running back Donovan Edwards the last two weeks as he battled an injury. Thankfully, the wait for his return is over as he is fully dressed and is set to play in this afternoon’s game against the Iowa Hawkeyes, according to Jon Jansen from the U-M radio team.

Donovan Edwards is dressed and appears to be ready to return to action today. Nikhai Hill-Green did not make the trip. Neither did Erik All. Everyone else looks to be available. @UMichFootball #GoBlue #JustWin — Jon Jansen (@JonJansen77) October 1, 2022

Edwards suffered an injury during the Hawaii game and missed the next two games against UConn and Maryland. The Wolverines could have really used his versatility against the Terps last week, but it’s good to see that he made the trip and should be good to go for today.

Meanwhile, Jansen also notes that senior tight end Erick All and junior linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green did not travel with the team and will be unavailable for today’s game. All missed last week’s game due to injury, and Hill-Green has yet to suit up this season due to a soft tissue injury. Michigan will once again turn to guys like Luke Schoonmaker, Max Bredeson, Junior Colson, Mike Barrett and Kalel Mullings at those two positions.

Elsewhere, Michigan may also have a couple more guys back this week in left guard Trevor Keegan and reserve offensive lineman Karsen Barnhart, as they are both with the team, dressed and going through pregame warmups.

First team OL in warmups: Hayes, Keegan, Olu, Zinter, Jones



Karsen Barnhart is dressed and ready to go as well pic.twitter.com/N5FwKoSgXe — Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) October 1, 2022

