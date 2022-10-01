No. 4 Michigan (5-0) beat the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1) 27-14 on Saturday afternoon at Kinnick Stadium. It was Michigan’s first road game of the season, and first win at Iowa since 2005.

In this postgame podcast we evaluate Michigan’s offensive attack and players such as J.J. McCarthy, Blake Corum, and Donovan Edwards. We also talk about Michigan’s pass-rush and what’s ahead for the Wolverines.

Listen to the podcast below.

